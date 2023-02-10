Max Abmas scored 27 points as Oral Roberts beat St. Thomas 95-88 on Thursday night.
Abmas added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (22-4, 13-0 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens scored 20 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Issac McBride shot 6 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. It was the ninth victory in a row for the Golden Eagles.
Andrew Rohde led the way for the Tommies (16-11, 7-7) with 25 points and four assists. Riley Miller added 23 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Parker Bjorklund finished with 13 points.
