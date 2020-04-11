A man was shot and wounded at a Days Inn in Faribault, Minn., on Saturday morning.

Faribault police said that when officers arrived at the hotel at 1920 Cardinal Lane, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest after a confrontation with two other men. He was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment of his injuries.

One of the other men involved was arrested. Police say he admitted to shooting the victim, saying he did so in self-defense. He was jailed on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The other man is still at large, police said. Police, along with Rice County sheriff’s deputies and State Patrol troopers, are searching for him.

Investigators recovered two firearms at the scene.