One man was shot to death and another wounded early Tuesday while standing outside on the edge of downtown Minneapolis, authorities said.

The two men showed up about 2:40 a.m. at nearby HCMC from the 400 block of S. 15th Avenue, where they were shot, police said.

Police say a group of people approached the two and started shooting. The wounded men got in a vehicle and drove to the hospital, where one of them died, police added.

The surviving victim was in serious condition, according to police.

The men's identities haven't been released.

No arrests have been made in what is the city's 47th homicide of the year, according to Star Tribune records. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tuesday morning's gun violence follows numerous shootings in the city from Sunday into Monday, with at least nine people hit by gunfire, one of whom died, police said.

In a fatal shooting Sunday, officers responded to a report of gunfire at a residence in the 2600 block of N. Logan Avenue about 3:50 p.m. and found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man has yet to be identified, and no arrests have been announced.

