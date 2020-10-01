One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash in Itasca County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
A Chevy TrailBlazer driven by a 24-year-old woman was eastbound on Hwy. 2 near Hummingbird Drive about 3 p.m. when it crossed into the westbound lane of traffic, colliding with a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 57-year-old woman.
The names of both drivers will be released Thursday, the State Patrol said.
The pavement was wet when the crash occurred. At least one of the drivers wasn't wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
Itasca County is about 200 miles north of Minneapolis, and Blackberry Township is about five miles southeast of Grand Rapids.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Hot air balloon pioneer Don Piccard dies at 94
As a boy, he waved as his parents floated away in a hydrogen-filled balloon, up to the very edge of space.And throughout his long life,…
South Metro
Twin Cities metro police blotter, Oct. 4
ANDOVERSEPT. 22Theft. Bourbon was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway at a home in the 800 block of NW. 140th Lane.GREENWOODSEPT.…
Local
Minnesota briefs: New $50 million hospital, clinic set to open in Crookston
crookstonNew hospital and clinic set to openRiverView Health will celebrate its new $50 million hospital and clinic with a ceremony on Wednesday. The project, dubbed…
Local
Red Wing, Minn., college is home to elite program in musical instrument repair
At Red Wing college, an elite program in musical instrument repair
Coronavirus
3 Minn. GOP House members fly Delta home after COVID-19 exposure
U.S. Reps. Stauber, Emmer and Hagedorn appear to have violated the airline's policy, although they tested negative for the virus.