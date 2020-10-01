One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash in Itasca County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A Chevy TrailBlazer driven by a 24-year-old woman was eastbound on Hwy. 2 near Hummingbird Drive about 3 p.m. when it crossed into the westbound lane of traffic, colliding with a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 57-year-old woman.

The names of both drivers will be released Thursday, the State Patrol said.

The pavement was wet when the crash occurred. At least one of the drivers wasn't wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.

Itasca County is about 200 miles north of Minneapolis, and Blackberry Township is about five miles southeast of Grand Rapids.