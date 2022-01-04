A motorist died Monday after colliding with a semitrailer truck that was blocking traffic Monday night in Alexandria, Minn.
The semi was blocking both traffic lanes on the 2600 block of W. 34th Avenue when the motorist collided with the trailer about 7:45 p.m., said Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent.
The motorist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kent said.
No one else was in the car. The semi driver, the only occupant of the truck, was not hurt, Kent said.
