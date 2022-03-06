A shooting inside a south Minneapolis home early Sunday morning left a man dead and three people injured.

According to preliminary information provided by Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten, an argument escalated into gunfire inside a Whittier neighborhood residence on Blaisdell Avenue S., near the 27th Avenue W. cross street, around 2.:30 a.m. The officers arrived to discover four people with apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was dead, and a woman was suffering "potential-life-threatening wounds," according to Parten. She and two other men, both with non-fatal injuries, were transported to the hospital.

The victims have not yet been identified. No one has been arrested, said Parten.

The death report marks the 14th homicide in Minneapolis, according to a Star Tribune database.