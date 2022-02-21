A two-vehicle crash involving a motorist who allegedly ran a stop sign Sunday afternoon in Scott County left one person dead, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the deceased as Tuy Srey, 47, of Savage.

Srey was one of four passengers riding in a Lexus SUV that was heading east on County Road 8 in Spring Lake Township and failed to stop at a stop sign at Hwy. 13, the patrol said. The Lexus was struck about 12:40 p.m. by a Chevrolet Impala traveling north on the highway, the patrol said.

Srey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) where she was pronounced dead. A 22-year-old man also riding in the Lexus was hurt also taken to HCMC with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Three other people in the Lexus were not seriously hurt, the patrol said.

The driver of the Impala, a 22-year-old man from Montgomery, Minn., was not hurt.