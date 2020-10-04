One person is dead after an early-morning shooting Sunday in the Hiawatha neighborhood of south Minneapolis, police said.
Officers arrived at a building in the 4300 block of S. 46th Avenue after a report of a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Inside, they found a man believed to be in his 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Officers were told that a dispute had led to the shooting, and the suspect had fled the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
One dead after overnight shooting in south Minneapolis
One person is dead after an early-morning shooting Sunday in the Hiawatha neighborhood of south Minneapolis, police said. Officers arrived at a building in the…
Coronavirus
6 lives changed forever: How COVID-19 ravaged Minnesota
From a funeral home to a restaurant, in the government and at home with a newborn, the pandemic upended how we live, how we grieve, and how we look into the future.
Coronavirus
1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in Minnesota
Four of the deaths were residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Variety
Wisconsin county health leader quitting over virus handling
A county health official in Wisconsin says he's frustrated with the lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and is quitting.