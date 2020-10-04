One person is dead after an early-morning shooting Sunday in the Hiawatha neighborhood of south Minneapolis, police said.

Officers arrived at a building in the 4300 block of S. 46th Avenue after a report of a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Inside, they found a man believed to be in his 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Officers were told that a dispute had led to the shooting, and the suspect had fled the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

