An individual died in east-central Minnesota’s Pine County Friday after a shooting where officers were present, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release Friday.
The BCA said the incident occurred on Interstate 35 near the Mora exit following a domestic incident and pursuit. Law enforcement was on the scene, but it’s unclear who fired shots.
The agency said no officers were injured in the incident.
According to scanner audio, a man was driving north in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 61 and I-35 as he fled officers.
A portion of the interstate was closed between Beroun and Hinckley on Friday afternoon and evening.
