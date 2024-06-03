A 30-year-old man died and three others in the vehicle were injured in a crash Saturday in southern Minnesota.

Nathan John Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the 3000 block of W. 30th Street in Webster Township, the Rice County Sheriff's office said.

A 33-year-old woman, who was driving the vehicle, was critically injured and airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis. Two boys, ages 2 months and 21 months, were taken to HCMC for "urgent medical care," the sheriff's office said.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with help from several other agencies.

"The collaborative effort underscores the dedication of our local agencies to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community," said Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas in a statement. "We are grateful for the swift response and assistance provided by all involved. Three lives were saved with the efforts of all involved."