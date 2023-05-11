Officials on Thursday released the identity of the person killed after running a red light and striking an SUV earlier this week in Minneapolis.

Juan Antonio Rincon, 45, died about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash at the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Hiawatha Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

A man in his 30s who also was on the motorcycle was taken by emergency responders to HCMC "with injuries of unknown severity," a police statement read.

Police are withholding the identity of the man in the hospital. Also, police did not say which of the two men was operating the motorcycle.

The stolen motorcycle was heading west on 26th, went through a red light and struck an SUV in the intersection, the police statement read.

The SUV driver was not hurt.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, but they did not say whether it was associated with the motorcycle or the SUV.