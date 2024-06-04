Officials have identified the man who was shot to death in north Minneapolis over the weekend.

Malacai Lamonte Bailey, 25, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times late Saturday morning near the intersection of N. 33rd and Knox avenues, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Bailey was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital and was pronounced dead there less than 25 minutes later, the examiner's office said.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Bailey on the ground on N. 34th Avenue about halfway between James and Knox Avenues, police said.

"Preliminary information indicates that [Bailey] was shot while inside of a vehicle," a police statement read.