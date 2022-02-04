Introduction: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal checks in from Beijing where he is in semi-quarantine after being a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID. How is he adapting and what has he been able to cover so far?

7:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins host Michael Rand for a midseason report. The Wild was red-hot going into the break thanks to a lot of balance up and down its lineup. Will that continue during a condensed second-half schedule, and what might the team do in March when the trade deadline arrives?

25:00: Hear from the newest member of the Lynx, five-time All-Star Angel McCoughtry.

28:00: Some key statistical markers from new Vikings head coach Kevin McConnell's offense with the Rams this year.

