Thousands of elderly residents of Minnesota nursing homes are being confined to their rooms, cut off from their relatives and gripped by fear of an invisible virus. Those who fall prey to the illness risk dying alone.

The novel coronavirus is sweeping through Minnesota’s senior care facilities, which are fast becoming hot spots for the deadly pandemic and a focal point of state efforts to prevent the virus from spreading more widely. Nearly half of the 24 Minnesotans who have died from the disease lived in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, and outbreaks have now been reported in four dozen facilities statewide.

But for weeks, Minnesota residents have been kept in the dark by state health officials about which senior care facilities have reported cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and this silence has contributed to the public’s fear and anxiety. Without this vital information, families were unsure of whether to bring their aging parents home; nurses and other medical professionals were afraid to enter buildings for fear they were contaminated; and local officials were less able to mobilize a community response to support the facilities and contain the spread.

Responding to mounting public criticism, the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday released the names of 32 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities that are facing outbreaks of COVID-19. The data offer a revealing glimpse into how far the disease is spreading in senior living communities across the state and the types of facilities that are most exposed. The full list of the facilities with residents or staff infected with the virus is available on the Department of Health’s website. To protect individual privacy, only facilities with 10 or more beds are identified.

As public health experts had warned, nursing homes with a poor track record at controlling infections appear to be particularly vulnerable to the virus’ spread. All told, 15 of the 32 facilities identified Saturday with a positive case of COVID-19 have been cited with at least one infection-control violation within the past four years, according to a Star Tribune analysis of federal health data.

The list includes 11 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Hennepin County, as well as four each in Ramsey and Washington counties. The facilities include Walker Methodist Health Center and the Villa at Bryn Mawr, both in Minneapolis; two assisted-living facilities, in Edina and White Bear Lake, operated by The Waters; and facilities in Bloomington and Arden Hills operated by Presbyterian Homes & Services, a large nonprofit provider. The outbreaks are spread over facilities in more than a dozen counties, from Freeborn County in southern Minnesota to the Iron Range.

FACILITIES WITH OUTBREAKS Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center Eventide Lutheran Home Minnesota Teen Challenge Brookdale West St. Paul Inverwood Senior Living Friendship Court Fountain Centers Catholic Eldercare on Main Heritage of Edina Inc Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington Shalom Home West Sunrise of Edina The Glenn Minnetonka The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center The Villa at Bryn Mawr The Waters of Edina Vernon Terrace Walker Methodist Health Center Temperance Lake Ridge Rochester East Health Services Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills The Estates at Roseville LLC The Waters of White Bear Lake Superior View Apartments Saint Therese of Woodbury Stonecrest The Encore at Mahtomedi The Gables of Boutwells Landing St. Francis Home Sauer Health Care

The state did not disclose how many COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in each facility.

The far-reaching spread of the virus in long-term care facilities has raised concerns about whether the industry’s safety measures — including bans on visits, isolation and health screenings of staff — are rigorous enough. Other states have taken more dramatic measures. In Connecticut, for instance, public health authorities have proposed separated infected patients in coronavirus-only facilities to protect healthy residents. This week, the nation’s largest nursing home association urged providers to start creating separate wings, if not entire buildings, to care for the projected surge of infected patients.

Moving patients to separate, “coronavirus-only” facilities would pose risks to those infected, but might help states get ahead of the problem before dangerous clusters emerge in more nursing homes, said Toby Edelman, senior policy attorney with the Center for Medicare Advocacy in Washington, D.C. “Right now, it’s safe to say that what is being done is not adequate,” she said. “Nursing home residents are like sitting ducks. If you separate them, they have a better chance of survival.”

More than 80,000 Minnesotans live in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Their residents are considered particularly vulnerable to an outbreak. Information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that older people and those with chronic health conditions, such as heart and lung disease, are at a higher risk of getting sick from the virus. In nursing homes, many patients have weakened immune systems and live in proximity; in some cases, patients live two to a room, with only a curtain separating them. The median age of Minnesotans who have died from the virus is 84.

State health officials and nursing home industry representatives had expressed concern that releasing the names of facilities where residents with outbreaks would cause undue alarm and would be counterproductive. Families might rush to move their loved ones to other facilities presumed to be safe from the pandemic, and that might cause the virus to spread more rapidly in the community.

So far, those fears have proved groundless. Nursing homes and assisted-living providers that have notified families of COVID-19 cases have not seen an exodus of residents, in part because of concerns that the virus is so widespread that moving an aging relative to another facility or bringing them home will not necessarily make them safer. Even now, a month after the first case was reported in Minnesota, some 80% of the 865 Minnesotans sickened by the virus live in private homes and apartments, and not institutions like nursing homes. Long-term care facilities account for less than 6% of the cases, state data shows.

Daniel Fenner said he was alarmed last week when his 91-year-old mother called to inform him that someone had become infected with the coronavirus at her assisted-living facility, The Waters of White Bear Lake. After a flurry of e-mails, the facility confirmed that a resident had tested positive and had been sent to the hospital. In a letter, the facility then outlined a series of protective measures, including daily health screens of all residents for COVID-19 and a requirement that all residents wear masks.

Fenner said he briefly considered moving his mother out of the facility before concluding that “nowhere is safe” from the virus. “The whole world is going through this, and my mother’s little world is not that different from what the rest of us are going through,” he said. “The biggest thing is that people in these facilities need to know that people on the outside care.”