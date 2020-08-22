After an off day Saturday, the Vikings return to TCO Performance Center on Sunday for a situational practice designed to push the players closer to a game situation.

“It’s not a scrimmage,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “But we’re going to [simulate] the last 10 minutes of the fourth quarter.”

The Vikings won’t risk injury to front-line veteran players. Some of the younger players trying to prove themselves will be given more contact.

Best wishes to Rivera

Zimmer opened Friday’s videoconference by sending the team’s “wishes and prayers” out to Washington coach Ron Rivera, who has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

“He’s been a good guy, known him for quite a while,” Zimmer said. “I hope he pulls through this thing and stays healthy like the rest of us.”

The Washington team says the cancer is in an early stage and is considered “very treatable and curable.”

Dozier in the lead

On Sunday, Zimmer said the team needed about three to four days to settle on a left guard. Friday, he laughed when told it was time to name his left guard.

“Still a work in progress,” he said.

Dakota Dozier was working with the first team on Friday. Rookie Ezra Cleveland was with the second team and Aviante Collins was with the third team.

Zimmer on injury list?

Zimmer was sporting a cut on his forehead during Friday’s videoconference with reporters.

Asked if he had been head-butted, Zimmer said, “It’s a training camp injury. Those players mess with me, I’m gonna mess with them back.”

Asked to elaborate, Zimmer said, “I don’t talk about injuries, remember?”

Hunter, Boyd out

Defensive end Danielle Hunter was sidelined for a sixth straight day with an undisclosed injury. Receiver Dillon Mitchell missed a second straight day, while cornerback Kris Boyd was held out for the first time.

Defense wins!

Friday’s situational team period had the offense at the defense’s 1-yard line, trailing by six points with 1 second left.

From an empty backfield, Cousins turned to his right, fired to tight end Kyle Rudolph and …

Incomplete. Safety Anthony Harris stepped in and broke up a poor throw.

