















Like the pop star that inspired it, Taylor Drift is by far the most popular name for a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow in the department's annual contest.

MnDOT released the winning names Tuesday in the 2023-24 Name a Snowplow contest, chosen by more than 32,500 people who voted on a list of finalists. "Taylor Drift" — named after Taylor Swift, duh — was by far the most popular, with 12,027 votes. It hailed from District 2 in Northwest Minnesota.

Other winning names: Clark W. Blizzwald, Dolly Plowton, Waipahinte (the Dakota word for "snowplow"), Beyonsleigh (look out, Taylor!), You're Killin' Me Squalls (huh?), Fast and Flurrious and Barbie's Dream Plow.



