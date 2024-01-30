Like the pop star that inspired it, Taylor Drift is by far the most popular name for a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow in the department's annual contest.
MnDOT released the winning names Tuesday in the 2023-24 Name a Snowplow contest, chosen by more than 32,500 people who voted on a list of finalists. "Taylor Drift" — named after Taylor Swift, duh — was by far the most popular, with 12,027 votes. It hailed from District 2 in Northwest Minnesota.
Other winning names: Clark W. Blizzwald, Dolly Plowton, Waipahinte (the Dakota word for "snowplow"), Beyonsleigh (look out, Taylor!), You're Killin' Me Squalls (huh?), Fast and Flurrious and Barbie's Dream Plow.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Music Chili Peppers, Alanis top '90s-heavy lineup for first Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
Music Chili Peppers, Alanis top '90s-heavy lineup for first Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
Music Chili Peppers, Alanis top '90s-heavy lineup for first Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
Music Chili Peppers, Alanis top '90s-heavy lineup for first Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Jennifer Brooks
Local
Brooks: Minnesota braces for election year misinformation
Minnesota voters expect the best. As AI-generated disinformation spreads, election officials prepare for the worst.
Local
Brooks: Incarcerated counselors draw on their own experiences to help others through recovery
"It took coming to prison to learn about integrity, empathy," said one graduate of the peer support program.
St. Paul
Brooks: Grieving firefighters give to the St. Paul family they worked to save
A devastating house fire broke hearts around the world.
Local
Brooks: Grab some fabric and let's felt our feelings about 2023
Maybe the real 2023 was the laser loons we met along the way.