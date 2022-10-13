Norway's Queen Sonja will experience a whirlwind tour of Norwegian-American sites over her four-day visit to Minnesota, a state with nearly a million residents who can trace their ancestors to her Nordic homeland.

The queen started off meeting with Gov. Tim Walz Thursday morning at the Capitol, where members of the Minnesota National Guard and the Minnesota Air National Guard were present to celebrate the countries' long history of exchanging soldiers annually to practice winter training techniques and strengthen international bonds.

"Welcome home to many of you. This Norway-Minnesota connection is legendary," Walz said in the Capitol Reception Room. "The ties between Norway culturally, socially, economically and [with] security, literally go back to the founding of our state."

Queen Sonja, who is married to King Harald, was accompanied by a small Norwegian delegation. She did not make remarks but shared pleasantries throughout the visit. This was her fifth visit to the state.

The queen will also travel to St. Olaf College in Northfield on Friday and an outdoor block party dedicated to the grand opening of Norway House's Innovation and Culture Center on Saturday in Minneapolis.

She will speak at a church service on Sunday at Mindekirken, the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church founded by Norwegian immigrants in Minneapolis that is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Her visit with Gov. Walz Thursday began as she ascended the Capitol's west steps. She wore a forest green suit but no jacket, despite the chilly temperatures, prompting a joke by Gov. Walz about her admiration of the weather.

"I learned the same when I was in Norway — that there's no such thing as bad weather, there's only bad clothing," Gov. Walz said.

Inside the Capitol, General Lowell Kruse — also senior commander of the Camp Ripley Training Center, located near Little Falls — shared that 2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the exchange program between members of the Minnesota National Guard and Norway's Home Guard.

Gov. Walz said he had trained with Norwegian soldiers on several occasions when he was in the National Guard.

Last winter, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, more than 100 soldiers and airmen returned to Minnesota after spending five days training in the Norwegian countryside, according to a National Guard news release. Their Norwegian counterparts headed to Camp Ripley for their own training sessions.

National Guard and Air National Guard members took turns explaining the significance of several artifacts given as gifts over the years to the National Guard by the Norwegian Home Guard. They included a sword, an iron helmet from Viking times and a small pewter replica of a Viking longship.

Anniken Krutnes, Norway's ambassador to the United States, spoke about the cultural connections between Norway and Minnesota including a common love of the outdoors, the pragmatism of residents and a good sense of humor.

She said she also wanted to acknowledge the United States' leadership in Ukraine.

"It's wonderful to be back in Minnesota and especially with her majesty," Krutnes said. "May our great friendship continue."

Two members of the press from the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation — the nation's biggest media outlet — also interviewed Gov. Walz on camera.

He told them he couldn't overstate how strong Minnesotans' ties to Norway are, despite the fact that many generations have passed since emigration.

"The families know the history, the families know the ties," he said.