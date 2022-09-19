A northern Minnesota attorney has admitted to sexually assaulting multiple women while he was their lawyer.

Jesse R. Powell, 33, of Bigfork, pleaded guilty Friday in Itasca County District Court to four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with assaults that occurred over several months in 2021 in Grand Rapids.

The plea agreement between the defense and the prosecution calls for Powell to serve a 6 1⁄ 2 -year term. Powell is expected to serve roughly the first four years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Powell originally was charged with more serious third-degree criminal sexual conduct counts that alleged that he raped some of the women. In the plea agreement, he admitted to forcibly touching four women sexually.

One woman filed a formal complaint to the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility, the state's governing body for attorneys, the charges noted.

Board records show that Powell is no longer authorized to practice law in Minnesota because of nonpayment of fees.

Susan Humiston, the board's director, acknowledged in February that Powell was being investigated. Board records show no disciplinary action against Powell as of Monday afternoon.

Powell was a prosecutor in Itasca County from August 2016 until June 2020, when he resigned after a woman in the office alleged that he made inappropriate comments about her clothing and her body.