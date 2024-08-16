No to the Labor Standards Board and top-down mandates

The Labor Standards Board proposal also has a far-reaching impact. From retail, restaurants and construction to financial services and health care, the city could create complicated new regulations of all organizations in any industry sector. We hope all Minneapolis employers and employees realize the importance of letting Minneapolis officials know that we are already working together effectively to create a better Minneapolis. Our city already has some of the most robust worker protections in the country, and we do not need additional regulations to maintain this productive collaboration. Instead, we need to protect the collaborative frameworks we have established through years of hard work and mutual understanding.