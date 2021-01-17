Police on Sunday continue their pursuit of whoever is responsible for the killing of a man who was founded shot to death in a vehicle in Robbinsdale.
An officer on patrol early Friday afternoon saw the man slumped over in the vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Quail Avenue, police said.
"The incident does not appear to be random in nature," a statement from police that same day said.
On Sunday, Police Chief Pat Foley said that "no arrests have been made at this time, and we are still looking for potential suspects."
The man's identity has yet to be released.
Foley said that anyone with information about this killing should contact police at 763-531-1220.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
