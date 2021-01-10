Under a minute remained in the first half Sunday in Iowa City when Gophers point guard Marcus Carr stepped in front of the biggest player on the floor and drew a charge from Iowa's 6-11, 265-pound Luka Garza.

It was the extra type of play that the Gophers have needed to help them compete on the road this season even when struggling to score.

Carr, the Big Ten's third-leading scorer, wasn't having his best offensive game again away from home. Neither were the No. 16 Gophers, but they trailed the No. 5 Hawkeyes by just two points at halftime.

At some point, though, the Gophers needed to get some shots to fall to keep the Big Ten's highest-scoring team from pulling way, but the lid on the rim remained in an 86-71 loss Sunday afternoon.

The Gophers (10-4, 3-4 in the Big Ten) were vying for their first win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 2015. They stayed winless on the road in four tries this season after not being able to overcome being outscored 22-4 to start the second half.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Both Gach and Jamal Mashburn Jr. cut an 18-point deficit to five, 68-63, with 5:34 to play, but Garza wouldn't let his team get swept by its rival this season.

Garza scored 18 of his game-high 33 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1), who avenged their only Big Ten loss after falling 102-95 in overtime at Minnesota on Christmas Day.

Iowa native Liam Robbins hit two free throws to tie it 39-39 to open the second half for the Gophers. The 7-foot Drake transfer had held his own in the paint to that point. But then Garza did what he does best.

The nation's leading scorer used his physicality and variety of post moves to lead Iowa on an 18-2 run capped by his layup for a 61-43 lead with 12:24 remaining.

The Gophers opened the second half with 1-for-14 shooting. It was reminiscent of the abysmal shooting they experienced on the road in three previous road losses.

Carr had 13 points on 5-for-19 shooting from the field. Gach scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half.

Entering Sunday, Minnesota was averaging just 60.3 points on 30% shooting, with just 9.3 assists and 17.3 free throws attempted on the road.

In the last meeting vs. Iowa, the Gophers trailed by seven points with under 40 seconds left, but they still managed to force overtime, where they finally got hot from outside.

They hit a season-high 17 three-pointers on Dec. 25, including a last-second clutch shot from beyond the arc to tie it at the end of regulation from Carr. And senior forward Brandon Johnson also hit eight three-pointers that day, more than he had the entire season combined.

The three-pointers were falling late Sunday but not nearly as well.

The Gophers shot 10-for-34 on three-pointers but also allowed the Hawkeyes to shoot 55% from the field, including 71% in the second half. Joe Wieskamp had 20 points, while Jordan Bohannon finished with 19 points and 14 assists for Iowa.

