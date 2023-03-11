Baltimore's Kyle Bradish shut out the Twins for three innings on a rainy night in Sarasota before Matt Wallner homered with one out in the fourth. Seth Gray also homered for the Twins, who played the Orioles to a 5-5 tie in spring training action.
Baltimore led 5-3 in the top of the ninth inning. That's when DaShawn Kiersey led off with a single and scored four batters later on Danny De Andrade's two-out base hit. De Andrade and pinch-runner Ben Ross pulled off a double steal during the next at-bat, with Ross swiping home plate, to tie the game. It was called a half-inning later.
Joe Ryan got the start for Minnesota, throwing three innings and striking out four while allowing two hits.
More From Sports
Sports
Embiid hits jumper to give 76ers comeback win over Blazers
Joel Embiid made a fade-away jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Wolves
Reid's clutch three-pointer forces OT but Wolves fall to Nets
Scoreless all night, Naz Reid drilled a three at the regulation buzzer to give the Timberwolves another shot at defeating Brooklyn at Target Center. But threes from Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith sent the Nets away as winners.
Sports
Butler scores 33, Heat rally to topple Cavaliers 119-115
Jimmy Butler scored 33 points, Tyler Herro added 25 and the Miami Heat rallied from a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-115 on Friday night.
Sports
Spurs overcome Jokic's triple-double to top Nuggets 128-120
Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun the Denver Nuggets 128-120 on Friday night.
Sports
No. 6 Marquette holds off No. 11 UConn in Big East semifinal
After 18 years in the Big East, Marquette has finally made it to Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.