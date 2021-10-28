Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Oct. 18-24 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
- NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox)
- NFL Sunday Night Pre-kick (NBC)
- NFL Postgame, Sun. (CBS)
- 60 Minutes (CBS)
- Football Night in America, Part 3 (NBC)
- The Equalizer (CBS)
- NCIS (CBS)
- Football Night in America, Part 2 (NBC)
- Chicago Fire (NBC)
- The Voice, Tue. (NBC)
- The Voice, Mon. (NBC)
- Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Blue Bloods (CBS)
- NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Chicago PD (NBC)
- NCIS: Hawaii (CBS)
- The Neighborhood (CBS)
- 911 (Fox)
Movie rentals
'Old' is the new champ
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
- "Old"
- "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins"
- "The Protégé"
- "Space Jam: A New Legacy"
- "Joe Bell"
- "F9: The Fast Saga"
- "The Forever Purge"
- "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions"
- "Pig"
- "Black Widow"
