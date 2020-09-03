Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 24-30 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

60 Minutes Presents (CBS) "Black Panther" (ABC) America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) America's Got Talent, Wed. (ABC) Chadwick Boseman Tribute (ABC) NCIS (repeat) (CBS) Funniest Home Videos, Sun. (ABC) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) NASCAR Cup Series Race (NBC) United We Fall (ABC) Blue Bloods (repeat) (CBS) MacGyver (repeat) (CBS) To Tell the Truth (ABC) Tough as Nails (CBS) Shark Tank (ABC) Funniest Home Videos, Sat. (ABC) Wall (NBC) Republican Convention, Tue. (NBC)

Movie rentals

'Staten Island' is king

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.