Hockey stars Kirill Kaprizov and Alex Ovechkin met Sunday with a beaming 9-year-old Landen Hoffmann, who survived being thrown from a Mall of America balcony four years ago.

Kaprizov, the injured Wild All-Star, and Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals' future Hall of Famer, met Hoffman after their teams played at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild won 5-3.

Landen, who plays organized hockey and told ABC-TV's "Good Morning America" that Ovechkin is his favorite hockey player, collected autographs, a Kaprizov jersey and posed for photos with the two NHLers from Russia.

Ovechkin was fresh off the ice, while Kaprizov met with Landen in a dress suit and knit cap.

Landen, whose family lives in Woodbury, was 5 years old when a man threw him from a third-floor balcony at the Bloomington mall in 2019. The boy suffered severe injuries that have caused a deterioration of his memory, adaptive skills and academic performance.

Emmanuel Aranda, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and is serving a 19-year term. Aranda, who is now 28, is expected to be released in 2031 and will serve the balance of his sentence on supervised release.