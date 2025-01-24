Mark Craig’s conference championship picks: Who will make it to the Super Bowl?

Prediction: Neither team beats itself. With eight giveaways, Buffalo can become the first team to reach the Super Bowl with 10 or fewer turnovers. Kansas City, meanwhile, has not turned the ball over in eight consecutive games, an NFL record, including playoffs. The urge is to argue that Allen and the Bills are hungrier, that they’re due to finally overcome the Chiefs, that Kansas City will join the other eight repeat Super Bowl winners in falling short of returning to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year. There is, however, another voice inside this head. The one that’s yelling, “Are you really thinking of picking against Patrick Mahomes!? In the playoffs?! At home!? Chiefs 44, Bills 38 (OT)