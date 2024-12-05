In Chicago, the Bears (4-8) are reeling in the wake of a six-game losing streak and their first in-season firing of a head coach in franchise history after Matt Eberflus all but got down on his knees and begged to be fired by just standing there on national TV with a timeout in his pocket and time running out on one of the best examples of coaching malpractice at the end of a game that you’ll ever see. On a more positive note, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is making Chicago an attractive place to coach for whoever ends up getting the job for next season. He has thrown 232 passes without an interception, which is a rookie record and also the longest stretch by any Bears quarterback ever.