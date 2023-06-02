Two roommates in Louisville, Ky., got into a heated dispute at their home on May 20 over an unlikely subject: Hot Pockets. The Charlotte Observer reported that Clifton Williams, 64, was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly shot the victim. Williams "got mad he [the roommate] ate the last Hot Pocket," police said. When the victim moved to leave the home, Williams shot the man in the posterior. Williams is in the custody of Louisville Metro Corrections.

A government coverup

In Georgia, residents can now use a digital driver's license, which can be uploaded to Apple Wallet. But, as United Press International reported, snapping a selfie for the ID comes with a few rules. "Attention, lovely people of the digital era," the Georgia Department of Driver Services posted on its Facebook page on May 23. "Please take pictures with your clothes on when submitting them for your Digital Driver's License and ID. Cheers to technology and keeping things classy!"

Give 'em an inch ...

Residents of Halethorpe, Md., are frustrated with the progress of a new bridge on Hwy. 1, WBAL-TV reported. They've been waiting for months for the bridge to open, but a tiny error stands in the way. The bridge crosses over railroad tracks, which require a minimum of 23 feet of vertical clearance, and it was built 1½ inches too short. The remaining construction has been suspended while engineers consider how to solve the problem. "I understand you get hiccups, but ... this is not a hiccup. This is a mistake. Somebody needs to be held accountable and it needs to be taken care of," said resident Desiree Collins. "You have engineers. This should not have happened." The State Highway Administration now estimates completion in late 2023 or early 2024.

I'll drink to that

Beer. Need we say more? OK, there's more. Researchers examining paintings from the Dutch Golden Age have discovered that artists preparing their canvases often used discarded material from local breweries, the Associated Press reported. They found traces of yeast, wheat, rye and barley, which would have been spread as a paste over the canvas to prevent the paint from seeping through. Scientists believe the Danish Academy of Fine Arts bought leftover mash from breweries and used it to prepare canvases.

Take a day off

Ethan Brown, 16, a junior at Jericho High School in New York City, has become a hero among his classmates, the New York Post reported. Brown argued before the school board that his highly ranked school had exceeded the state's required 180 sessions per school year. The reason, he explained, was that there had not been a snow day used during the year. "I was nervous, especially at first," Brown said of his appearance before the board. "I almost sat back down before speaking but I'm glad I didn't." Superintendent Hank Grisham said Brown "did an absolutely incredible job" in making his argument. Although there is no requirement to give unused snow days back to staff or students, the board was moved, and a day off was granted — dubbed the Ethan Brown Snow Day.

