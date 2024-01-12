Three armed suspects were robbing a check-cashing business in the Denver suburb of Commerce City on Dec. 16 when another thief mucked up their getaway plans, 9News-TV reported. The robbers' vehicle was outside when a woman jumped in and took off with it, leaving the robbery suspects to try to escape on foot. Police captured two of them, along with loaded firearms, and arrested them. The car thief is still at large.

Ten miles away in Wheat Ridge, police caught up with a burglar on Dec. 28 who had hired an Uber for use as a getaway car, 14News-TV reported. Jose Guadalupe Perez-Gallardo was taken into custody as he approached his hired ride, carrying a backpack with $8,600 worth of stolen tools inside. "Ordering an Uber as your getaway driver makes it that much easier for us to find you," the Wheat Ridge Police Department posted online.

Something's fishy

Authorities are still fishing for a man who entered a Bass Pro Shops store in Fort Myers, Fla., on Dec. 20 and dipped a net into the indoor fishpond, capturing a 50-pound tarpon. USA Today reported that the suspect left the store with the dripping catch, and despite a cash reward and social media posts, the Lee County Sheriff's Office has not been able to identify or find him.

Meanwhile, authorities were called to the Bass Pro Shops in Leeds, Ala., on Jan. 4 after 42-year-old George Owens of Sterrett, Ala., drove a car into a pole in the parking lot, then exited the car, stripped off all his clothes and ran inside, where he did a cannonball dive into the aquarium. AL.com reported that Owens yelled at two police officers, then climbed over the edge of the aquarium, where he fell to the concrete floor and knocked himself out. He was charged with public lewdness, among other offenses.

A sweet lawsuit

Cynthia Kelly, 18, of Hillsborough County, Fla., has sued the Hershey Co. for $5 million because the Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins she bought in October didn't have a jack-o'-lantern face on them as shown on the packaging. ClickOrlando reported on Dec. 29 that Kelly accused the company of "false and deceptive advertising," and she "would not have purchased the Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins product if she knew that it did not have the detailed carvings of the mouth and/or eyes as pictured on the product label," the suit reads.

A bad tree

In 1899 in Peshawar, Pakistan, James Squid, a drunken British officer, arrested a tree because he thought it was a fugitive trying to get away from him. He ordered the tree chained to the ground, Oddity Central reported, and the chains have remained for 125 years, along with a plaque explaining them. While tourists are tickled by the strange restraints, locals see the chains as a symbol of British oppression. "Through this act, the British basically implied to the tribesmen that if they dared act against the Raj, they too would be punished in a similar fashion," one local man said.

