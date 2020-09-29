FICTION

1. Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman. (Atria) A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

2. Shadows in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) The 51st book of the “In Death” series. A hit man with possible connections to Eve Dallas’ husband is seen near the scene of a crime.

3. One by One, by Ruth Ware. (Gallery/Scout) An avalanche tests the bonds of co-workers from a London-based tech startup on a corporate retreat in the French Alps.

4. All the Devils Are Here, by Louise Penny. (Minotaur) The 16th book in the “Chief Inspector Gamache” series. When his billionaire godfather is attacked, Gamache uncovers secrets hidden throughout Paris.

5. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

6. Transcendent Kingdom, by Yaa Gyasi. (Knopf) A Ph.D. candidate in neuroscience looks to the hard sciences and her childhood faith to potentially help her grieving Ghanaian immigrant family.

7. The Harbinger II, by Jonathan Cahn. (FrontLine) Nouriel, Ana Goren and a figure known as “the prophet” return as revelations are unlocked.

8. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

9. The Lying Life of Adults, by Elena Ferrante. (Europa Editions) In this coming-of-age story, Giovanna seeks her true reflection in two kindred cities.

10. Squeeze Me, by Carl Hiaasen. (Knopf) A dead dowager, hungry pythons and occupants of the winter White House shake up the Palm Beach charity ball season.

NONFICTION

1. Disloyal, by Michael Cohen. (Skyhorse) An account of President Donald Trump’s business empire, political campaign and presidential administration by his former personal attorney.

2. Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) The ninth book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.

3. Everything Beautiful in Its Time, by Jenna Bush Hager. (Morrow) Essays by the former first daughter and granddaughter celebrating the lives of her grandparents.

4. Live Free or Die, by Sean Hannity. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host offers his assessment on what is at stake in the 2020 election. (b)

5. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

6. Compromised, by Peter Strzok. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) The former FBI deputy assistant director of counterintelligence chronicles the investigation into Russia’s election interference and key moments from his career.

7. Melania and Me, by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. (Gallery) The former director of special events at Vogue describes parting ways with the first lady after being made the scapegoat for inauguration finance irregularities.

8. Speaking for Myself, by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. (St. Martin’s) The former White House press secretary shares her perspective on working with President Donald Trump. (b)

9. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. Too Much and Never Enough, by Mary L. Trump. (Simon & Schuster) The clinical psychologist gives her assessment of events and patterns inside her family and how they shaped President Donald Trump.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Think Like a Monk, by Jay Shetty. (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Sept. 12. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.