FICTION

1. If It Bleeds, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Four novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and “If It Bleeds.”

2. Walk the Wire, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The sixth book in the “Memory Man” series. Decker and Jamison investigate a murder in a North Dakota town during a fracking boom.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. Masked Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 30th book in the “Prey” series. Washington politicians ask Lucas Davenport to look into someone who is targeting their children.

5. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Penguin Random House) ORG XMIT: 1610556

6. The Book of Longings, by Sue Monk Kidd. (Viking) A scholarly young woman named Ana meets an 18-year-old Jesus and becomes caught up in a confluence of dangers.

7. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

8. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.

9. The Boy From the Woods, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) When a girl goes missing, a private investigator’s feral childhood becomes an asset in the search.

10. In Five Years, by Rebecca Serle. (Atria) A Manhattan lawyer finds herself confronting a vision she had when elements of it come to life on schedule.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

5. The House of Kennedy, by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen. (Little, Brown) A look at the achievements of the political family and what has been called “the Kennedy curse.”

6. Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolker. (Doubleday) From 1945 to 1965, a family in Colorado had 12 children, six of whom went on to develop schizophrenia.

7. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

8. I’m Your Huckleberry, by Val Kilmer. (Simon & Schuster) The actor recalls his career highlights, romances and the toll cancer has taken on his voice.

9. Front Row at the Trump Show, by Jonathan Karl. (Dutton) The ABC News chief White House correspondent gives his perspective on our current president and describes the shifts within their relationship.

10. More Myself, by Alicia Keys with Michelle Burford. (Flatiron) The Grammy Award-winning musician retraces her path to discovering her own worth.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

2. Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire, by Jen Hatmaker. (Thomas Nelson)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

4. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

5. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, by Anthony William. (Hay House) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending April 25. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.