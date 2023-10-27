New Hope police Sgt. Miguel Robles and his police dog, Drago, were recently awarded the National Patrol Case of the Year Award for 2022.

The award given by the United States Police Canine Association recognizes outstanding work done by K-9 teams in everyday encounters with the real world, and is presented to the team that performed exceptionally under challenging circumstances.

Robles and Drago were honored for their response to a February 2022 pursuit. A driver fleeing police crashed and a passenger in the vehicle ran from the scene and shot at police.

The sergeant and his dog set up a perimeter and helped successfully capture the suspect. They also directed a second K-9 team that led law enforcement to the discarded firearm.

"This award highlights one call of many that Sgt. Robles and K-9 Drago responded to over the years and did so with professionalism and dedication," said New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt. "The New Hope Police Department has had a long history of incredible K-9 units, and we are proud of Sgt. Robles and Drago for carrying on that tradition."

Robles accepted the award last month during the USPCA National Patrol Dog Trial in Foley, Ala.

Robles joined New Hope police in 2007 and has been a K-9 officer for the past nine years. He was promoted to sergeant last year and now supervises the department's K-9 division. Drago has since retired.