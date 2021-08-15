Robin Tyler Rooney first interviewed with independent Minneapolis marketing communications agency Haberman more than four years ago.

Circumstances weren't right for a move then, Rooney said.

But the "weird time" of a global pandemic prompted her to reconnect with Haberman and the mission that it has pursued for 27-plus years — "to tell the stories of pioneers who are making a difference in the world."

"The challenges of life, especially work-from-home and school-from-home, for me, lit a fire to do more work that matters," Rooney said, and "modeling that for my son, who was seeing my work day in and day out at a level that he never had before."

Rooney joined Haberman as director of account management in June. In addition to leading and working to expand that department, Rooney oversees several key client relationships and projects.

"I've had the good fortune to work with several purpose-driven brands and nonprofits over the course of my career and I've always been most fulfilled by that cause-related marketing piece," said Rooney, who has worked at BBDO Minneapolis, Clarity Coverdale Fury and Colle McVoy.

Her passions, Rooney said, align with Haberman's values and clients including Canada-based, dairy-alternative producer Daiya Foods, organic salad maker Earthbound Farm and dairy cooperative Organic Valley.

Rooney works closely on team leadership with Brian Wachtler, agency president and partner, as the agency prepares to expand its client base.

Haberman, founded by the husband-and-wife team of CEO Fred and Sarah Haberman, has taken time during the pandemic to refine and reinforce its values and refocus on its 40 employees, Wachtler said. The agency applies entrepreneurial experience gained launching food startups Urban Organics and Freak Flag Organics to its work with clients.

Q: What most excites you about this opportunity?

A: I'm most excited about joining a team of brilliant, kind and compassionate people who are all committed to creating positive change in the world when I think we need it most. I'm also excited to step into leadership now at a time when there's so much change in the world. The marketing industry and the business world in general have really been turned on their heads a bit.

Q: How has that affected your view of the industry?

A: It really rang home that marketing and advertising have a huge impact on public opinion and consumer action. What we saw last year just makes it all that more important to me to use that power for good. Anyone in marketing has worked on things that make them feel great. Especially in the agency world sometimes you're just selling widgets, and to be honest that just doesn't feel great. To focus a lot more on those pieces that have provided self-satisfaction over the years was a really important part of this transition.