ST. CLOUD – The state's sixth permanent COVID-19 vaccination site is opening in downtown St. Cloud this week, bringing access closer to home for residents in the two counties with the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

About 14% of Sherburne County residents and 15% of Benton County residents have received at least one vaccine dose according to data reported as of Sunday. Statewide, about 23% of residents have received one dose.

"We're happy to be partnering with the state and giving people that access," said St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who said it is important for more rural areas to have access to vaccination sites closer to home. "It gives the public another access point in a regional center."

River's Edge Convention Center joins Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington and St. Paul as permanent vaccination sites.

The convention center previously served as a pop-up vaccine site, where about 4,800 doses were administered between late January and late February, according to a release issued Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz.

"We've had a lot of opportunity early on as one of the pilot sites," Kleis said. "I hear, every day, people hoping to get on the list. Having more access is better."

Minnesotans can sign up to be alerted when they are eligible to receive the vaccine at the state's Vaccine Connector. Residents will be contacted directly when selected to schedule an appointment.

In October, a no-cost saliva testing site opened at River's Edge Convention Center. Testing is available from noon-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

