A record-breaking year for the Gophers track and field team continues at the NCAA outdoor men's and women's championships Wednesday through Saturday at Mike A. Meyers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Headlining the group of seven entries for the men's squad are Big Ten champions Kostas Zaltos (hammer throw), Matthew Wilkinson (3,000 meters steeplechase) and Kion Benjamin (100 meters). The U men finished second and won four individual Big Ten titles last month, the most since 2008.

On the women's side, senior sprinter Amira Young will be the first Gophers athlete to compete at the NCAA outdoor meet in three different events (100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 meters).

Below is the list of all 10 men's and women's entries at the NCAA outdoor championships which will be televised on ESPNU (Wednesday) and ESPN2 (Thursday through Saturday).