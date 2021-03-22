The NCAA on Monday announced updated starting times for its regional men's hockey tournaments, and the West Regional in Loveland, Colo., that includes the Gophers and Minnesota State Mankato had its starting times moved one hour later than originally listed.

The first regional game between Minnesota State and Quinnipiac will start at 4 p.m. Central on Saturday and will be streamed on ESPN3.

The second regional game between the Gophers and Nebraska Omaha will start at 9 p.m. Central and air on ESPNU.

Sunday's West Regional final will start at 7 p.m. Central and air on ESPN2.

Here are the other regionals and TV or streaming assignments. All times are Central:

Midwest Regional, Fargo

Minnesota Duluth vs. Michigan, 3 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

North Dakota vs. American International, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN3 stream

Midwest final, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU

East Regional, Bridgeport, Conn.

Bemidji State vs. Wisconsin, noon Friday, ESPN2

Lake Superior State vs. Massachusetts, 5:30 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

East final, 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU

Northeast Regional, Albany, N.Y.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College, noon Saturday, ESPNews

Boston University vs. St. Cloud State, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPNews

Northeast final, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2