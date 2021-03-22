The NCAA on Monday announced updated starting times for its regional men's hockey tournaments, and the West Regional in Loveland, Colo., that includes the Gophers and Minnesota State Mankato had its starting times moved one hour later than originally listed.
The first regional game between Minnesota State and Quinnipiac will start at 4 p.m. Central on Saturday and will be streamed on ESPN3.
The second regional game between the Gophers and Nebraska Omaha will start at 9 p.m. Central and air on ESPNU.
Sunday's West Regional final will start at 7 p.m. Central and air on ESPN2.
Here are the other regionals and TV or streaming assignments. All times are Central:
Midwest Regional, Fargo
Minnesota Duluth vs. Michigan, 3 p.m. Friday, ESPNU
North Dakota vs. American International, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN3 stream
Midwest final, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU
East Regional, Bridgeport, Conn.
Bemidji State vs. Wisconsin, noon Friday, ESPN2
Lake Superior State vs. Massachusetts, 5:30 p.m. Friday, ESPNU
East final, 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU
Northeast Regional, Albany, N.Y.
Notre Dame vs. Boston College, noon Saturday, ESPNews
Boston University vs. St. Cloud State, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPNews
Northeast final, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2