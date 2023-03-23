A Manhattan grand jury weighing possible criminal charges against former president Donald Trump will not consider the matter again until at least Monday, two people familiar with the situation said.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss grand jury proceedings, which are secret.

Prosecutors from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have been presenting grand jurors with evidence related to hush-money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The payments were aimed at keeping her from airing her claim that she'd had a sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 by Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer. Trump reimbursed him after becoming president, in installments that were designated legal fees.

Bragg (D) has declined to give details of the investigation. But he is believed to be considering charges related to the payments that would include falsifying business records, possibly in commission of another, campaign-related crime. It is up to him to decide whether to ask the grand jury to vote on charging Trump with a crime.

Speculation that Trump would soon be indicted started building earlier this month when Bragg offered the former president a chance to come before the grand jury - a courtesy given to potential defendants if they become aware they are under investigation and their lawyers request it.

Trump fanned the flames himself by announcing on social media on Saturday that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday. He has denied wrongdoing and dismissed Bragg's investigation as politically motivated.

Security officials briefed on the planning said Monday that the grand jury was expected to meet again on Trump on Wednesday. But that did not happen. Bragg's office declined to comment Thursday.