Q: I have been looking for one of my favorite movie scenes, where a Black man makes himself white to see what it's like. He goes to a newspaper stand, and when he goes to pay for the paper, he is told: "Just take it. No, no, it's OK. Just take it." He realizes that "white people just give things to each other!" Do you happen to know what movie that was?

A: It wasn't a movie. It was a skit on "Saturday Night Live" in December 1984, with Eddie Murphy made up to look white. Called "White Like Me," the skit is available on YouTube.

'Penny' goes broke

Q: I enjoyed "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" on Showtime. Are there plans for a second season?

A: No. The successor to the "Penny Dreadful" series, "City of Angels" was canceled after its initial 10-episode run in 2020. ScreenRant.com said the likely reason was "low viewership, that declined as the series went on," as well as "mixed reviews and numerous technical issues, such as occasionally clumsy writing."

'Mayans' returning

Q: Will "Mayans" be back this year?

A: Look for the drama on FX in 2023.

