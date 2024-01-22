MANCHESTER, N.H. — Democratic presidential primary challenger Dean Phillips told the Star Tribune Monday that if he ran as an independent or third-party candidate, he'd have to be paired on a ticket with a staunch Republican such as Ron DeSantis to effectively siphon votes away from Donald Trump.

The third-term Minnesota congressman who's challenging President Joe Biden said he remains committed to running for the Democratic nomination. However, if he loses and America is faced with a Biden-Trump general election rematch, Phillips left open the possibility of running on a bipartisan unity ticket under the banner of the centrist group No Labels, which is considering an independent ticket.

No Labels has reportedly tried to recruit Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and former GOP Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The group has also floated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, but she's rejected the idea as she challenges Trump for the Republican nomination.

Asked about a theoretical Phillips-Haley pairing, Phillips said it probably wouldn't be appealing enough to conservatives.

"The data would likely say if Phillips was at the top of the ticket, he's going to draw a lot more from the Democrat. By the way, Haley would probably, too. It would have to be a Ron DeSantis or a [Vivek] Ramaswamy," Phillips said.

Both DeSantis and Ramaswamy have endorsed Trump.

"It does matter who they put at the top of the ticket, and if it wasn't someone who would draw votes from Donald Trump, then it would be an unmitigated disaster," Phillips said.

He added that his party should recognize a No Labels ticket could be a "final last-ditch effort" to save America from a second Trump presidency if polls indicate the Republican is poised to defeat Biden.

Phillips had previously vowed to support the Democratic presidential nominee if his primary campaign fails.

The group No Labels did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Phillips' presidential campaign will face its first major test on Tuesday when New Hampshire voters head to the polls to pick their Democratic and Republican nominees. Biden is not on the ballot due to a dispute between New Hampshire and the Democratic National Committee, leaving an opening for his challengers. But Biden's supporters have mounted an energetic campaign encouraging New Hampshire voters to write his name in on their ballots.

Raymond Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said Phillips openly contemplating a No Labels presidential bid just days before the state's primary election "is probably not something that's going to earn you more votes in this state."

"The No Labels movement has no traction in the state of New Hampshire," Buckley said, adding that Phillips should have dismissed the notion like Haley did.

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.
























