A semitrailer truck blew a tire, veered out of control and then struck and killed a motorist in a pickup truck on a southern Minnesota interstate, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Monday south of Albert Lea on Interstate 35 in Freeman Township, the State Patrol said.

The patrol said the pickup driver was a 22-year-old man from nearby Glenville. His identity has yet to be released.

According to the patrol, the semi, equipped with well drilling equipment, was heading south on I-35 and lost control after one of its tires blew. The big rig crossed the median and hit the northbound pickup.

The semi's driver, Scott L. Kirton, 45, of Hammond, Wis., suffered minor injuries.