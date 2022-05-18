A motorist attempting to flee police in Rochester, Minn., didn't get far when she turned onto a street under construction and got stuck in freshly poured concrete.

An officer tried to stop a 53-year-old woman for a traffic violation about 5:30 p.m. Monday when she yelled into a bullhorn "Oh, look! I'm getting pulled over." But instead of stopping, she cut off oncoming traffic and turned left from West Silver Lake Drive onto NW. 7th Street, said Amanda Grayson, Rochester Police Department's Crime Prevention & Communications coordinator.

The driver accelerated and at a high speed attempted to flee, Grayson said.

The officer deactivated his emergency lights and siren, pulled to the side of the road and watched as the driver struck a construction sign then drove about 150 feet into the newly laid concrete on 7th St. NE between North Broadway Avenue and First Avenue NE., Grayson said.

Police escorted the driver out of the stuck vehicle and took her to St. Mary's Hospital for a mental evaluation. She is expected to be charged with two counts of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, first-degree damage to property and driving without insurance, Grayson said.

The damage to the road was estimated at $30,000 to $40,000.

Rochester police had at least nine incidents involving the woman since May 11 and had received "multiple complaints" about her driving and a bullhorn, Grayson said.