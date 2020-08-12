The State Patrol has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on a highway in southeastern Minnesota.

Nolan Osborne, 25, of Arlington, Minn., was headed south on Hwy. 52 when he “made contact” with a southbound GMC SUV near 415th Street, north of Zumbrota, just before 3 p.m., the State Patrol said.

Osborne was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the patrol’s crash report.

The SUV driver, identified as Brent Diderrich, 40, of Wanamingo, Minn., had been northbound on Hwy. 57 and turned onto southbound Hwy. 52 just before the collision occurred, the patrol said.

Diderrich was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor, the patrol said.