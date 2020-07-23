A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning in a collision with a truck in East Bethel, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue personnel were called to the corner of NE. Hwy. 65 and NE. Viking Boulevard at 11:17 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a commercial Dodge flatbed pickup truck that was towing a trailer east on Viking Boulevard collided with the Harley-Davidson motorcycle as it traveled south on Hwy. 65.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the machine and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was a 65-year-old Zimmerman man who is cooperating with investigators, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if the motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was wearing a helmet.