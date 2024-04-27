By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

With snowfall likely over (did I just jinx it?), we can take a quick look backward at the winter that, well, wasn't. Only 29.5 inches of snow fell at MSP, which was 21.7 inches below average for the entire season and the 24th-least snowiest on record. We saw 22 days with 0.1 inch or so of snow, the fourth-least on record. Three of those days had 2 inches-plus of snow, tied for eighth-least on record. More than half the snow this winter — 15.2 inches — fell in March, which was the 21st-snowiest March on record.

During the month of April, MSP typically receives 2.91 inches of rain. We've had just about that for the month so far, with another half-inch to an inch likely to fall through tonight. A few strong storms are even possible later Sunday across southeastern parts of the state. More rain chances exist Tuesday.

Highs this week will be up (low 70s Tuesday) and down (50s today, Monday and late in the week). We're sitting at the fourth-warmest start to a year on record and 29th-warmest April to date.