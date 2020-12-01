MADISON, Wis. — More Wisconsin hunters took to the field this fall, and they brought home more deer during the just-completed gun season.
The state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that deer licenses of all kinds were up 3.5% from the same time last year, with female hunters remaining the fastest-growing demographic — up 12% from last year.
The state said hunters registered 188,712 deer during the nine-day gun deer hunt. That was up almost 16% statewide.
The DNR said hunters fared better in southern farmland zones compared to some northern forest zones.
The state reported nine gun-related injuries and one death during the gun season.
