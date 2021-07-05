More human remains have been recovered in Minneapolis, where earlier discoveries were made last month in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man, authorities said Monday.

The latest finding occurred about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the Mississippi River across from downtown and near the old Pillsbury mill in the St. Anthony Main area of the city, said Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andy Skoogman.

Skoogman said the remains were recovered by Minneapolis police officers, who then notified the Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction over incidents in the river and other bodies of water throughout the county.

The Medical Examiner's Office will now work to determine who the remains belong to and whether that could be Adam Johnson, the Minneapolis man whose remains have been found in three other locations in the city since mid-June.

The most recent of the three previous discoveries occurred June 22 along a popular jogging path in south Minneapolis. A passerby called 911 after spotting the remains about 6:45 a.m. on or near a bench at E. Franklin Avenue and West River Parkway along the Mississippi River.

Police are treating Johnson's death as a homicide but otherwise, they've said nothing about where he was killed or the circumstances of his death. No arrests have been announced.

On June 17, a passerby called 911 to report the discovery of remains behind the Ukrainian American Community Center in the 300 block of NE. Main Street, not far from the river. Later that same day, police recovered more remains nearby at NE. 3rd and University avenues.

Johnson did not have a permanent address since moving out of a relative's home in Inver Grove Heights a couple of weeks ago, said Tracy Marsh, who is married to his great-uncle and is acting as a family spokeswoman.

