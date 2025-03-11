There was that odd winter of 2024-25 where Minnesota had polar vortex visitations in January, and again in February, but temperatures soared into the 60s in early March.
Douglas: More hints of spring to close out the week
After a high of 70 on Friday, temperatures will tumble.
I shouldn’t say this out loud, but it almost felt like an early spring that winter.
Rest assured, there will be more cold slushy slaps into April. Spring at this lofty latitude is more of a theory than an actual season, but models show more 60s later this week and again in late March. At this rate, we may even see early ice-outs. Nothing shocks me anymore.
A deep area of low pressure tracking from Oklahoma to Minnesota on Friday will pull Gulf moisture into the state, with some rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch. After highs near 70 on Friday, temperatures will tumble and we’ll see a couple of inches of snow over northern and western Minnesota on Saturday. Another coating of slush is possible a week from tomorrow, but the pattern isn’t ripe for hefty snowstorms. Not enough cold air.
Plan on 50s today, 60s tomorrow, and Friday may feel like May with growls of thunder!
