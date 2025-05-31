Weather

Douglas: Hot and smoky Sunday, with potential for Northern Lights

We could hit 90 degrees on Monday

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 8:27PM

A TV viewer once sent me a “weather rock.” A rock dangling on a string. If it’s swaying, it’s windy. If it’s white, it’s snowing. If it’s wet, it’s rainy. If you can’t see the rock it’s foggy (or smoky). A very helpful device for getting current weather right. Who needs AI?

A knowledge of cloud types, barometric pressure trends and wind direction can result in a fairly accurate 3-6 hour forecast. Pilots and farmers can “read the sky” to plan the next few hours. Anything beyond 6 hours requires weather models. Or a highly skilled soothsayer or prophet. I am neither. I rely on my weather rock, NOAA data and a blend of weather models to make predictions.

Cue “Summer Breeze” from Seals and Crofts with smoky sun and upper 80s Sunday. We have a very good shot at hitting 90 degrees on Monday before a soaking rain of .5 to 1 inch on Tuesday. Looking ahead, next Saturday looks nice, but storms may rumble into town one week from Sunday.

NASA reports a severe geomagnetic storm on the sun that may ignite the Northern Lights Sunday night. Worth a peek.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Hot and smoky Sunday, with potential for Northern Lights

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

We could hit 90 degrees on Monday

Weather

Douglas: Periods of smoke, with highs in the 80s

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Smoky haze part of weekend forecast

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas