State health officials on Thursday urged continued COVID-19 testing of K-12 students, especially those involved in youth sports, but relaxed a requirement on mask-wearing in outdoor competitions.

Masks are now optional for athletes in outdoor games or matches, but still required for indoor competitions and for anyone on the sidelines or benches.

The announcement came as the state reported another 10 COVID-19 deaths and 1,973 infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease. Pandemic totals in Minnesota have reached 7,054 deaths and 562,420 infections. A weekly report released each Thursday showed more than 1,000 infections involving K-12 students in the week ending April 17 — one of the highest one-week totals in the entire pandemic.

"Just this week we saw the number of school-related COVID-19 cases in students exceed the high set in November during the fall surge," state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement. "We are making encouraging progress with vaccinations, but there are still many Minnesotans who are susceptible and we need to do what we can to slow the spread."

Testing is recommended every two weeks for K-12 students, but weekly for athletes and three days before games or matches. Health officials on Thursday urged coaches and referees to seek routine testing as well.

The state sought to broaden access on Thursday by offering mail-in COVID-19 testing kits to any schools or sports organizations that request them.

Helped by Minnesota Guard member Marie Howe, student athlete Zoe Thoma, completed a COVID-19 test at the temporary Carver County COVID-19 Testing Site at the Chanhassen Recreation Center in March. brian.peterson@startribune.com

"We want to find all the cases we can find so we can interrupt those chains of transmission," Malcolm said.

Detailed genomic sequencing of positive cases in March had identified an outbreak centered around youth sports activities in Carver County and driven by a more infectious B.1.1.7 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That variant, first identified in England, is now responsible for an estimated 60% of new infections in Minnesota.

While children and teenagers rarely suffer severe COVID-19 illness, health officials worry about their ability to transmit it to one another and then to their parents and other more vulnerable adults.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased in Minnesota over the past month. The state on Thursday reported that 683 people with COVID-19 were in inpatient beds in Minnesota hospitals, and that 196 needed intensive care.

The median age of hospitalized patients has dropped from the 60s to the 50s — including more middle-age parents — largely due to aggressive vaccination efforts that targeted senior citizens in Minnesota. The latest state data show that 53% of eligible Minnesotans 16 and older have at least received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and that nearly 86% of senior citizens have received vaccine.

Some children and teenagers have suffered severe COVID-19 illness. Dr. Brooke Moore, a pediatric pulmonologist with Children's Minnesota, said her system's hospitals have admitted 395 pediatric COVID-19 patients. Of them, 88 needed intensive care and 31 were intubated to receive oxygen support. The hospital last week had 11 COVID-19 admissions and placed five children in pediatric intensive care.

Vaccine remains unavailable for anyone 15 or younger in the U.S. State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people age 12 to 15 could come in mid-May. Approval of the Moderna vaccine in people age 12 to 17 could come shortly thereafter depending on the results of ongoing clinical trials.

Approval of any vaccine for younger children is unlikely until 2022, she said.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744