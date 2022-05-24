Impact player
Max Kepler, right fielder
Kepler hit a grand slam to grant the Twins' a 4-0 lead in the first inning. It was his third career grand slam and first since Aug. 26, 2017.
By the numbers
1,000 the total home runs from Twins players at Target Field, thanks to Kepler's shot to the right-field deck.
1 the number of runs Joe Smith has allowed this year in his 17 innings, given up in the seventh inning Monday.
